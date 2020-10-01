Firefighters Grant Goes to Local Departments

With ever shrinking budgets and more cutbacks looming, local fire departments got some good news recently. A nearly one million dollar, Assistance to Firefighters grant was awarded and will be shared by the fire departments of Glenwood Springs, Grand Valley, Gypsum and Colorado River Fire Rescue. The money will be used to replace Self Contained Breathing Apparatus to ensure compliance with the National Fire Protection Agency standards. The grant requires a 10 percent match.

Like this: Like Loading...