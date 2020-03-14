First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 in Garfield County

The Garfield County Public Health Department has confirmed a presumptive positive test for the COVID-19 virus. The health department says a woman in her 30’s tested positive and is currently recovering in self-quarantine. She did not require hospitalization. A press release from the health department says the woman had contact with travelers in Pitkin County that have also tested positive. The health department says they are contacting anyone that may have had contact with the Garfield County woman.

A presumptive test means that the woman tested positive for the disease, but those test results have not yet been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.

Late Thursday, a ban on gatherings of 50 or more people was announced by the health departments of Garfield, Pitkin and Eagle Counties. Soon after, most area school districts and Colorado Mountain College announced plans to begin early or extend their spring breaks.

Earlier today, Vail Resorts announced the suspension of all North American Operations for a week, starting tomorrow, to help slow the spread of the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control offers these tips to help protect yourself from COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/prevention.html

