Five Taken to Area Hospitals Following Highway 82 Accident

Shortly before 2:30 this afternoon, the Carbondale and Glenwood Springs Fire Departments responded to a two vehicle accident at mile marker 7 (between the CMC light and Cattle Creek) on Highway 82. Jenny Cutright with the Carbondale Fire Department says responding crews found two vehicles and a total of five patients. One person had to be extricated from a vehicle. Down valley traffic on Highway 82 was detoured onto a nearby frontage road while the scene was investigated and cleaned up. The Colorado State Patrol and Garfield County Sheriff's Office also responded.

The names of the individuals taken to the hospital are not known at this time. Cutright says two people were injured seriously (including the person that had to be cut from a vehicle). The other three patients' injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Carbondale Fire Chief Rob Goodwyn says considering the location and heavy holiday weekend traffic, it's fortunate that only two vehicles were involved.

Like this: Like Loading...