Flash Flooding on Highway 133 – Road Closed North of Redstone

Final update: All lanes of traffic reopened on Highway 133 around 11:00 Saturday night.

UPDATE (10:00 PM): Alternating traffic at Mile 57 on highway 133.

UPDATE (9:30 PM): Highway 133 remains closed about 5 miles north of Redstone (Mile Post 57) due to the earlier mudslide. There is no estimate on when the road will reopen.

At 5:00 today, Highway 133 was closed due to a mudslide at Mile Post 57. Soon after, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning because law enforcement responding to the mudslide saw flooding occurring.

Locations of active flooding haven’t been released, but the Weather Service says flash flooding is possible until 8:30 tonight from the McClure Pass Summit (Mile Post 42) to Mile Post 63 (just south of Prince Creek Road).

The Flash Flood Warning also came with this warning: “Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

