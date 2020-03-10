Flight Diverted Due to Passenger’s Fear Over Coronavirus

DENVER (AP) – Passengers’ fears over the possible spread of the coronavirus appear to be the cause of a plane’s unscheduled landing. Officials say a group of people became disruptive because a neighboring passenger was coughing and sneezing on Sunday’s flight from Eagle County to Newark International Airport in New Jersey. The United Airlines plane diverted to Denver, where authorities say three people were removed who were upset about the passenger who they thought was sick. United officials say the passenger was sneezing due to allergies, did not have a fever and was allowed to continue on the flight.

