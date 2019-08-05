Flooding Reported Near the Lake Christine Burn Area

8:45PM UPDATE: The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Warning for the Lake Christine burn area until 11:45 PM. Flooding has already occurred along Frying Pan Road and in the Basalt Area. The weather service says the Cattle Creek area might see flooding as well.

8:00PM UPDATE: Evacuation center is at the Eagle County Building near Crown Mountain Park. Map to the evacuation center: https://goo.gl/maps/qUs7WCojvwK4bPfU8

6:38PM UPDATE: Frying Pan Road is closed due to mud and debris flows.

6:06PM: Pitkin County has issued an immediate evacuation notice for residents on Pinion Road and Cedar Drive above Pinion Road in Basalt **EVACUATE NOW**. “Drive or climb to higher ground.” Not our words, the words directly from Pitkin County.

Pitkin County officials say there is *active flooding* in the area of the Lake Christine burn scar. They recommend shelter in place or move to higher ground. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the area until 8:45 PM tonight. Do not enter flowing water or debris flows. Below is the text of the warning from the National Weather Service:

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Hydrologic Advisory for... Excessive rainfall in, Southwestern Eagle County in west central Colorado... * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 544 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Law enforcement reported active flooding in the Lake Christine Burn Area. * Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flows and mudslides moving off the higher terrain and burn scar into El Jebel as well as across Fryingpan Road north of Basalt. Runoff and debris flows will also impact Cattle Creek. Debris flows can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. This includes Colorado 82 between mile markers 19 and 20, and between mile markers 22 and 23.

