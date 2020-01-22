Former Aspen Skiing Company Executive Headed to Prison for Theft

ASPEN—Former Aspen Skiing Company executive and city councilman Derek Johnson is going to prison for theft. Johnson was sentenced yesterday in Pitkin County District Court to six years behind bars for stealing equipment and merchandise from SkiCo and reselling the gear on line. The 52 year old Johnson and his 48 year old wife Kerri admitted to stealing skis, snowboards and other gear between 2010 and 2018 and selling the items on eBay. Their scheme netted some 2.4 million dollars. Kerri Johnson pleaded guilty to theft in December and will be sentenced soon.

Like this: Like Loading...