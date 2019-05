DENVER – Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is the latest Democrat presidential hopeful to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Hickenlooper said on CNN's “New Day” that special counsel Robert Mueller's statement Wednesday “laid the responsibility clearly at the doorstep of Congress” and spurred him to back an impeachment investigation. Trump has called Mueller's Russia investigation a “witch hunt” and declared he “did nothing wrong.”

