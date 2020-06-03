Former Gov. Hickenlooper Tries to Quash Ethics Subpoena

DENVER (AP) – Former Gov. John Hickenlooper’s Senate campaign is asking a court to quash a subpoena requiring him to testify during tomorrow’s virtual meeting of the Ethics Commission. Hickenlooper’s campaign says the former governor is happy to testify in-person, but testifying online would violate his due process rights. The hearing involves a complaint filed by Republicans about Hickenlooper’s rides on private planes when he was governor. Hickenlooper faces former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff in the June 30 Democratic primary. The winner will challenge Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in the fall.

