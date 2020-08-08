Four Mile Fire

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—A brush fire in the Oak Meadows subdivision off of Four Mile Road has been put out. The fire broke out just after noon today prompting officials to put residents on South Oak Way on a pre-evacuation notice. Residents were told to collect their personal items and valuables and be prepared to leave. The pre-evacuation orders were lifted about an hour later. According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, fire officials believe a transformer ignited the blaze. The quick response to the fire included ground crews and water drops from a helicopter.

