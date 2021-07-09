Garfield Commissioners Ask for Two Rural Districts in Redistricting Efforts

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—With the new census comes new congressional districts. The Garfield County Board of Commissioners recently signed a resolution in support of creating two new rural districts. The resolution, which passed unanimously, says the eastern plains and Southern Colorado should be considered a “Community of Interest” just like the Western Slope. The new redistricting map appears to affect a sliver of Garfield County which would bump District 57 State Representative Perry Will to the 55th District. Clerk and Recorder Jean Alberico says her staff is looking into the matter. Under the new map, the 3rd Congressional District would lose Pueblo County while adding Teller and Park Counties. A 12 member commission will determine the new map and the State Supreme Court will finalize it in December.

