Garfield County Approves Moratorium on Mining Permits

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—The Garfield County Board of Commissioners imposed a moratorium on new or amended mining and gravel projects for the next six months to allow time to create a 2030 comprehensive plan and adjust the land-use code. The moratorium means Rocky Mountain Resources cannot make changes to its special use permit for the Mid-Continent limestone quarry. Company officials say they are in the process of applying for a permit that would expand extraction operations and keep them in compliance. Officials say the county and company have pending court cases against each other in court over the current special use permit. Company attorney David McConaughy did not respond to a request for comment.

Like this: Like Loading...