Garfield County Bans Fireworks

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—So, you want fireworks on the Fourth of July? You’ll be hard pressed to find them in Garfield County. With no moisture in sight for the foreseeable future, county commissioners had no choice but to follow the advice of experts and extend the prohibition on firework use in unincorporated Garfield County through July 5th. County Emergency Manager Chris Bornholdt says conditions are so bad right now, there’s simply no other choice. “I hate to do it,” says Bornholdt, “but at the same time, it’s time. The conditions are just really dry. We don’t need to take any chances with an accidental fire.” Forecasters with the (NOAA) National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say it’s going to be dry and hot for the next two weeks.

Like this: Like Loading...