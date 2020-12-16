Garfield County Commissioners Ease COVID Restaurant Restrictions

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Effectively immediately, restaurants in Garfield County can offer indoor dining at 50 percent capacity thanks to a resolution unanimously passed this morning by the Board of County Commissioners. The resolution was proposed last Thursday in response to the state health department’s order moving the county to level red on the COVID-19 dial due to the rising number of positive cases of the virus. The red level limits restaurants to pick up and curbside delivery. The county’s plan will give restaurants as well as gyms the option of moving to the less restrictive orange level as long as local health department-approved signs are prominently displayed explaining protocols to customers. Commissioner Mike Samson read part of the resolution for the record stating, “It is the BOCC’s desire to protect as many small businesses as possible from economic ruin while recognizing that it’s local health care workers, public health department and related services have been pressured to a critical level by balancing the serious need to contain virus spread with the need to ensure small businesses survive.” County health officials say achieving those goals is possible at the orange level.

