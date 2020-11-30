Garfield County COVID Cases Climb

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Garfield County’s COVID-19 count continues to climb. Between November 15th and the 28th, 610 people tested positive for the virus. That raises the average to over 43 cases per day. The total count is now up to 2,191. Statewide, over 230 thousand COVID-19 cases have been reported with more than 3,000 deaths. While local hospitals are still well within their bed capacity, many hospitals in the state are reaching a safe limit. Statewide, 79 percent of ICU beds are in use.

