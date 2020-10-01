Garfield County COVID Status

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Garfield County’s risk category for COVID-19 is still considered ‘cautious.’ This is despite the county’s test positivity rate being below five percent. County Public Health Specialist Mason Hohstadt says there is still concern that about 30 percent of all cases are coming from community spread. In addition, people who experience symptoms early on, often wait too long to get tested. Over the next few weeks, Garfield County Public Health plans to modify the COVID-19 data page to incorporate the state’s COVID-19 dial to better track the cumulative incidence rate and hospital capacity.

