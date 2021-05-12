Garfield County Grant Money Awarded

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Some local non-profits will receive the full amount of grant money they asked for while other will have to settle for a little less. Due to the ever-shrinking budget, the Garfield County Board of Commissioners was forced to cut back a little when awarding the second quarter discretionary grants. Close to 30 thousand dollars will be shared by the Roaring Fork Conservancy, Rifle Rendezvous, the Grand Valley Park Association, the Glenwood Springs Historical Society, the Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra, the Parachute-Battlement Mesa Rec District and the Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program. Roaring Fork Volunteers received a 49-hundred dollar grant from the Conservation Trust Fund. The county has less than 60 thousand dollars in discretionary grant money remaining for the year.

