Garfield County Human Services Helping Many Needy Families

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—With record unemployment caused by the COVID-19 shutdown, the demand for public assistance has skyrocketed. In Garfield County, close to 1.4 million dollars was disbursed in local benefits during the month of April alone. That includes over one million dollars in food assistance. On average, the Garfield County Department of Human Services receives 100 new applications each month. Last month, over 1,300 people applied for assistance. DHS Director Sharon Longhurst-Pritt says the applications are being processed in a timely manner. She says, “We want to see all our clients receiving the assistance they need during this difficult time.”

Like this: Like Loading...