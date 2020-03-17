Garfield County Launches Coronavirus Hotline

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Garfield County has established a hotline for anyone with questions or concerns about Coronavirus. Carrie Godes with Garfield County Public Health says there are a few numbers that people may want to put on speed dial in their phones as the virus continues to spread. The Aspen to Parachute number for folks that may be sick and in need of testing is 970-429-6186. If you have questions about social distancing and emergency regulations the number to call is 945-1377 extension 8120. If you would like to volunteer your time in some way, call 945-1377 extension 2020.

