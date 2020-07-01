Garfield County Must Remain in “Safer at Home” as COVID Cases Spike

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Garfield County is being ordered to stay “Safer at Home.” The county’s hope to move to the less restrictive “Protect our Neighbors” phase of reopening has been dashed by the shocking resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Sara Brainard with the Garfield County Public Health Department says 41 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in the last 14 days. She says 50 percent of the cases are Latino with 34 percent of the cases in Glenwood Springs and 22 percent in Carbondale. State health officials have developed a system to measure the prevalence of the spread of the virus with a color code. “Red” means it’s high. “Yellow” indicates medium and “Green” is low. Garfield County is definitely in the red. To be in the green category, it requires no more than 15 cases in 14 days.

