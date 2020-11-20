Garfield County now Orange on the COVID-19 Dial

Despite pleas from the Board of County Commissioners, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment moved Garfield County to the orange high-risk level due to an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases. The CDPHE did compromise though, allowing a number of variances to remain in place; Instead of a 25% seating capacity for restaurants and churches, the state agreed to the 50% capacity variances. The Glenwood Hot Springs, Iron Mountain Hot Springs, and Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park can still continue to operate under the previous yellow category. The state says it will not consider any additional variances until the county is back to “yellow.”

Garfield County’s total COVID-19 case count is 1,744. That’s up 45 from Wednesday to Thursday.



Like this: Like Loading...