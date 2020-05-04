Garfield County Offices Will Remain Closed This Week

While many businesses are reopening their doors, Garfield County offices will remain closed to walk-in traffic. That doesn’t mean you can’t take care of business. County Clerk and Recorder Jean Alberico says for the past six weeks the only people to step foot in the office were employees. Alberico says they can’t work remotely but they have been able to take care of customers online, on the phone, and through email, and it’s been pretty efficient. “We’re just finding creative ways to help our citizens get done what needs to be done in the County Clerk’s office.”

Alberico says she’s working with the facilities department to have permanent glass partitions installed in the Glenwood and Rifle offices. “…once that gets installed then we will start taking appointments and will be doing appointments only for a while. We as a staff have worked together and prioritized when people actually need to be coming in person…private party sales, working with some of our business owners to keep their vehicles running–some of those things are the things we’ll do first. Things that can easily be done online or by mail or by phone like renewals and things like that, those will be the last things we will be taking as in-person, face-to-face transactions.”

The Board of Commissioners will consider a supplemental budget request to pay for the glass installation project. Alberico hopes to have the glass installed and ready to take face-to-face appointments toward the end of the month.

