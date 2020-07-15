Garfield County Officials Concerned About COVID Cases Among Latinos

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Garfield County health officials are worried about the spike in COVID-19 cases among Latinos. Mason Hohstadt with the Garfield County Public Health Department presented some new data to the commissioners that showed 60 percent of the confirmed cases of coronavirus are coming from a community that equals nearly third of the county’s total population. Hohstadt says he wants to learn more by digging into the demographic data. During a three week period between late June and early July, Garfield County averaged 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per week. According to Hohstadt’s information, 29 percent were between the ages of 20 and 29. 70 percent ranged between 40 and 49. Just over half of all the cases came from Eastern Garfield County, namely Glenwood Springs and Carbondale.

Like this: Like Loading...