Garfield County Safer at Home Plans – LIVE

Garfield County’s COVID-19 Safer at Home stage begins on Monday, April 27th. Tune into KMTS Friday (April 24) at 3:30 to hear Garfield County Public Health Director, Yvonne Long discuss what plans look like for Garfield County. Yvonne will be answering your questions on the air as well.

You can call 970-945-9124 and ask your question on the phone and we’ll update this post with other ways you can submit questions during the broadcast as well.

Listen on the air, on the KMTS App, or online at kmts.com. We will post audio from the broadcast on our website afterward.

Information is coming out rapidly and will be updated continuously on the Garfield County Website.

