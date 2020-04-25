Garfield County “Safer at Home” Interview

In a special call-in show this afternoon, Gabe and Ron were joined by Garfield County Public Health Director, Yvonne Long, to talk about Garfield County’s implementation of the statewide “Safer at Home” which starts April 27.

As you listen, remember, municipalities can enact stricter regulations than those enacted by the State and the County.

Additional links to local resources are available on our COVID-19 page.

