Garfield County Sponsors Burn Area Mitigation Work

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Property owners who were impacted last summer by the Grizzly Creek and Pine Gulch fires won’t have to worry about paying to repair and restore the massive burn scar left behind. The Garfield County Board of Commissioners recently agreed to sponsor the Burn Area Mitigation Work under the Emergency Watershed Protection Plan. The federal recovery plan provides funds for the National Resources Conservation Service to begin work as soon as possible after natural disasters impact communities. Garfield County Emergency Manager Chris Bornholdt is overseeing the effort. He is currently contacting affected property owners about voluntarily taking part in the mitigation program. The Pine Gulch Fire burned over 139 thousand acres while the Grizzly Creek Fire scorched just over 32 thousand acres.

