Garfield County will not Require Facemasks

Garfield County will not join the growing ranks of local governments imposing a facemask policy to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Commission Chairman John Martin says the county has received several calls and emails from concerned citizens. He says the board follows the advice of the Health Department and the State, who have recommended, but not required using facemasks.

Martin recommends that people follow their conscience. He says if you feel safer wearing a facial covering, do it properly. The US Centers for Disease Control offers these guidelines.

The decision by the Garfield County Commissioners only applies to unincorporated areas of the county. Any city or town can adopt different rules. Last week, Glenwood Springs City Council voted to require facemasks in public places like grocery stores where people are likely to be closer than six feet from each other.

