Garfield County’s “Safer at Home” Variance Mostly Approved

Garfield County’s request for a variance of the Safer at Home Order was approved yesterday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Per the variance, restaurants, houses of worship, fitness facilities and gyms are allowed to re-open at 50 percent occupancy levels, while still following social distancing guidelines and other restrictions. Recreation areas and outfitters are also allowed to re-open under the variance.

Large tourist attractions are not allowed to open under the variance; That restriction will be reviewed by the state on June 1.

Additional details are located here: https://www.garfield-county.com/board-commissioners/garfield-county-variance-request/

Anyone with questions is invited to call Garfield County Public Health at 970-625-5200 x 8120 or email publichealthinfo@garfield.county.com.

