Garfield RE-2 Students Report Monday

RIFLE—Students in the Garfield RE-2 School District report back to school on Monday, April 6th. Every student will join their teachers through Google Classroom. Teachers have been preparing lesson plans for the remainder of the school year and students have been issued their Chromebooks to gain access. Students have been instructed to check their e-mail for instructions and daily information from their teachers. The district will stick to it’s usual Monday through Thursday schedule and despite the longer than usual spring break, there are no plans to extend the school year past the end of May.

