Glenwood Canyon Closed Due to Duck Pond Fire

UPDATE (4/16 11:00PM) Some evacuations have been lifted. More information can be found here: http://www.ecemergency.org/2022/04/duck-pond-fire.html?m=1

Final Update (4/16 8:00PM): Both directions of I-70 are open. Evacuation orders are still in effect.

UPDATE (4/16 6:50PM): The pre-evacuation area has been extended to western portions of Gypsum, including all of Eagle Street, Eagle Court, all streets west of 2nd street from Railroad Avenue to Vicksburg Lane. Eagle County Animal Services is accepting pets at 1400 Fairgrounds Road. Crates and food are also available at the Eagle Recreation Center. More information is available at 970-471-5920.

UPDATE (4/16 6:00PM): Pre-evacuation notice for Red Hill Area including Beacon Rd, Cedar Dr, Strohm Cir, Highland Rd, Sunset Ln, and Knob Ln.

UPDATE (4/16 5:30PM): Pre-evacuation notice for Cedar lane to Strohm Circle in Gypsum. Residents needing help with livestock are asked to call (970) 471-1097 for assistance.

Interstate 70 is closed in both directions due to a fire.

The fire is reportedly in the Gypsum area. Officials sent an evacuation order at approximately 4:45 for areas near Mile 140 on Highway 6.

“EVACUATE NOW. Mandatory Evacuation Order in place. This includes Eagle River Estates including all locations west of the intersection at Highway 6 and River View Rd that are south of Interstate 70 and north of the Eagle River. An evacuation shelter is being set up at Eagle River Center at 794 Fairgrounds Rd. Pets are allowed. Crews are on scene at a wildland fire at H6 MM140. Stay clear of the area. If you encounter first responders, please cooperate.”

The alternate route eastbound is Colorado Highway 13 north from Rifle to US Highway 40. East on Highway 40 to Colorado Highway 9. Then south on Highway 9 to Silverthorne.

Usually during incidents like this, only local traffic will be allowed on I-70 between Rifle and Glenwood.

We will update this post and continue providing updates on the air as well as we receive additional information.

