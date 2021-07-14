Glenwood Canyon Closed Due to Flash Flood Warning

Update (8:30 PM): Both directions I-70 open through Glenwood Canyon.

Update (6:30 PM): C-DOT says there are two small mudslides that need to be cleared before the road reopens. There is no estimate for reopening the road.

Stop us if you’ve heard this one…

Both directions of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon are closed due to a Flash Flood Warning. All eastbound traffic has to exit at mile 87 (west Rifle). Westbound traffic has to exit at mile 133 (Dotsero). Local traffic is being allowed on I-70 to Glenwood Springs.

The Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 5:35 PM tonight. The road may remain closed longer, depending on whether there is, and how much, mud and debris are on the roadway.

The preferred alternate route around the closure is: Colorado Highway 13 north from Rifle to Craig; east on US Highway 40 from Craig to Kremmling; South on Colorado Highway 9 from Kremmling to Silverthorne. (See image below).

Only local traffic is allowed on Cottonwood Pass.

Any vehicle over 35 feet is always prohibited on Independence Pass.

