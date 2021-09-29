Glenwood Canyon Closed

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is closed until further notice, due in part to a Flash Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service. Garfield County Officials say the road is also closed due to debris flow in the canyon. There is no estimate when the road will reopen.

Eastbound traffic will have to exit at West Rifle (exit 87) Westbound traffic will have to exit at Dotsero (exit 133). Local traffic is allowed between Rifle and Glenwood.

The preferred alternate route around the closure is: Colorado Highway 13 north from Rifle to Craig; east on US Highway 40 from Craig to Kremmling; South on Colorado Highway 9 from Kremmling to Silverthorne. (See image below).

