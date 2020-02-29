Glenwood Canyon Project Begins Monday

Glenwood Springs—Drivers, brace yourselves. Monday, March 2nd, the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin Phase 7 of the Glenwood Canyon Improvement Project. It’s part of C-DOT’s “Whole System-Whole Safety” program. For the next eight months, crews will be doing a variety of things like placing a thin-bonded overlay of concrete, replacing bridge joints and bearings, putting down new pavement markings and improving disabled ramps at rest areas. The 6.2 mile long, 15.7 million dollar project will mean traffic delays and lane closures through the month of October. Motorists should plan accordingly for reduced speed limits and narrow roads through the work zone. Crews will begin with single lane closures on eastbound I-70 near the Grizzly Creek rest area and at mile marker 127 going westbound so equipment can be mobilized.

