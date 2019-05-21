Glenwood Canyon Rock Slide Closes I-70

Glenwood Springs—A large rock slide closed both directions of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon this morning. According to reports from the Colorado Department of Transportation, no vehicles were involved and no one was hurt when the slide occurred around 7:00 am just west of the Shoshone Power Plant. The eastbound lanes are open, and the westbound side has one lane open. The slide sent several rocks and boulders across all four lanes of the interstate but one massive boulder took out a portion of the guardrail above the eastbound lanes. A handful of car-sized boulders are blocking both westbound lanes. Crews are working to get both lanes of westbound open as soon as possible. C-DOT officials say crews with heavy equipment have been on the scene clearing debris and a geo-hazard team is trying to determine exactly where the slide occurred.

