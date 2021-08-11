Glenwood Canyon Will Partially Re-Open on Saturday

The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced that Glenwood Canyon will partially re-open sometime on Saturday, August 14th.

Thanks to the hard work of CDOT crews, the canyon should be partially open with one lane in each direction.

Cleanup operations will continue through Saturday and beyond as long as weather allows. Crews will be concentrating their efforts at MP 123. 5 (Blue Gulch) on westbound and eastbound. On Tuesday over one hundred loads of debris and mud were hauled out to CDOT dumpsites at No Name, Dotsero, and to MM 9.3 on Highway 82.

CDOT’s engineers were able to conduct another assessment of the damage to the roadway at Blue Gulch, and could confirm that the infrastructure can accommodate reopening westbound I-70 to one lane after the remining debris is removed and temporary barriers, rockfall protection, and roadway safety devices are installed. The same process happened on eastbound I-70. Engineers have determined that temporary asphalt will have to be installed in areas, but one lane of the eastbound side will be able to support traffic as well.

Please CDOT reminds everyone that the clean up work, repairs, and reopening the canyon is weather dependent. Rain on the Grizzly Creek burn area may prompt additional mudslides and closures if necessary.

Like this: Like Loading...