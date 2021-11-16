Glenwood Chamber Asking For Award Nominees

The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association is looking for outstanding citizens and businesses that deserve special recognition. The chamber is asking for the community to submit names to be considered for Citizen of the Year, Top Brass Outstanding Business of the Year, and Top Brass Milestone awards. The Top Brass Business of the Year will be recognized for a major contribution that reflects commercial growth, creativity, or community involvement. The Glenwood Hot Springs Resort won top honors in 2019. That same year former Glenwood Springs Police Chief Terry Wilson was the runaway winner for Citizen of the Year. Award winners will be honored at the chamber’s annual gala on Saturday, January 22nd. The deadline to submit nominees is December 10th.

More information can be found on the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resorts Association’s website.

