KMTS News Director Ron Milhorn moderates the Glenwood Chamber’s Issues and Answers Forum. Two Glenwood Springs City Council seats are unopposed, two are contested.

Election Day is Tuesday, April 4.

00:00 Marco Dehm (Ward 1 – Unopposed)

07:50 Mitchell Weimer (Ward 4 – Unopposed)

13:38 Sumner Schachter and Charlie Willman (Ward 3)

1:01:31 Tony Hershey and Erin Zalinski (At Large)

