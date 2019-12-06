Glenwood City Council Adds to RMR War Chest

Glenwood Springs—The city of Glenwood Springs declared war against Rocky Mountain Resources a month ago. Last night, the city council went a step further by contributing $50,000.00 to the campaign against the proposed limestone quarry expansion. Mayor Jonathan Godes announced he was also willing to kick in $500.00 of his own money. The mayor’s donation to the war chest started a wave of generosity among his fellow council members including Rick Voorhees who said he was ready to write a check on the spot. Former city councilman Stephen Bershenyi is helping to spearhead the campaign for the Glenwood Springs Citizen’s Alliance along with former mayor Mike Gamba and alliance director Jeff Peterson. The city has already set aside $250,000.00 for the campaign against RMR. The council agreed to contribute a grant of $20,000.00 upfront while placing another $30,000.00 in an escrow account.

In related news,

Washington, D.C.—Western Slope Congressman Scott Tipton is going to bat for Glenwood Springs in the battle against the quarry expansion. The Cortez Republican says he’s concerned about the possible irreversible damage that would be caused to the hot springs if Rocky Mountain Resources is allowed to drill. Tipton wrote a letter to the Bureau of Land Management after speaking with state director Jamie Connell. He says the BLM should do an environmental assessment of the hydrological study proposed by the Beverly Hills company rather than a categorical exclusion. This is Tipton’s second letter to Connell expressing concerns about the quarry expansion.

Like this: Like Loading...