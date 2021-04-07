Glenwood City Council Elections

Glenwood Springs—Shelly Kaup was the runaway winner in Tuesday’s Glenwood Springs City Council race. The Mayor Pro-Tem easily defeated challenger Ricky Rodriguez for the At Large seat. Kaup, who served on the council from 2007 to 2011, captured 1,233 votes to win her second straight term. Rodriguez, the owner of the Native Son Restaurant garnered 605 votes. Councilwoman Ingrid Wussow, who was a mid term appointment for Rick Vorhees, ran unopposed in Wart 2 and received 305 votes. 230 citizens in Ward 5 voted for Mayor Jonathan Godes who was also unopposed. Everyone will be sworn in April 15th.

