Glenwood Community Center Closed Following “Presumptive Positive” Employee

Some Glenwood Springs City employees are self-isolating after a coworker experienced COVID-like symptoms. According to a Press Release, the employee worked at the Community Center. While COVID-19 test results are outstanding, the employee is being considered presumptive positive for the virus. The employee with symptoms and coworkers in the immediate area have been asked to self-isolate while public health officials work on contact tracing. While it’s believed that no Community Center members were exposed, due to the reduction in staff, the Community Center will remain closed through Saturday.

Glenwood Springs Parks Director, Brian Smith, says they will reopen the Community Center as soon as it is safe to do so.

