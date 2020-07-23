Glenwood Face Coverings now Required in Downtown Outdoor Areas

Beginning next Thursday, face coverings will be required, even outside buildings in downtown Glenwood.

According to a Press Release from the city, the existing Public Health Order was amended to include the requirement for face coverings outside due to a 62% increase in COVID-19 cases since June 1. Starting Thursday, July 30, through at least August 20, when City Council will review the requirement, everyone must have a face covering in downtown Glenwood between Colorado and Blake Avenues and the Colorado River and 10th Street, excluding the 900 block of Blake and along Highway 6 from the former Center for the Arts building to the Devereaux Road intersection.

Face masks will not be required for anyone in a car, children two and under and those with health conditions that would be aggravated by the mask.

The Glenwood Springs Visitor Center will provide masks for visitors without one at their 802 Grand Avenue office.

The following “Frequently Asked Questions” were provided by City staff:

Do I need to wear a mask?

WHERE? MASK REQUIRED? SOURCE IN A RETAIL SHOP? Yes State of Colorado EO D 2020 138 IN A RESTAURANT? Yes, except when seated State of Colorado EO D 2020 138 ON PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION? Yes, including waiting for buses, trains, taxis, and ride-sharing State of Colorado EO D 2020 138 INSIDE AN OFFICE? Yes, when entering and moving around, and/or interacting face-to- face with public. Masks are not required in a private office with the door closed. State of Colorado EO D 2020 138 AT A PLACE OF WORSHIP? Yes, unless officiating a religious service State of Colorado EO D 2020 138 AT A WORKOUT FACILITY? Yes, except when exercising alone, with others from the individual’s household. Per CDPHE3, when swimming, the mask should be removed in the water and worn at all other times. State of Colorado EO D 2020 138 ON A HIKING/BIKING TRAIL? No, unless safe social distancing is not possible City of Glenwood Springs PHO #2, 2020 AT HOT SPRINGS? Yes, as required by the business Business requirements and/or State of Colorado EO D 2020 138, whichever is more restrictive WALKING AROUND TOWN? Yes, in Downtown Glenwood Springs starting on July 30. Other outdoor locations outside of downtown , No, unless safe social distancing is not possible City of Glenwood Springs PHO #2, 2020

Like this: Like Loading...