Glenwood South Bridge FEMA Grant Denied

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Glenwood Springs’ hopes for a South Bridge suffered a big blow when a 30 million dollar grant was denied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The city’s “Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities” grant application was deemed ineligible the FEMA. Construction on the 56 million dollar project would have begun next spring but now the city will have to find other ways to bridge the 30 million dollar gap. City leaders plan to apply for other funds from the state and federal government as well as Garfield County. The South Bridge Project was first identified as a critical public safety need by former Congressman Scott McInnis after the Coal Seam Fire in June of 2002.

