Glenwood Springs Apartment Fires

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—An early evening fire damaged three units at an apartment complex near Glenwood Meadows Monday. According to reports from the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, a call about a structure fire went out just before 5:30 at the Glenwood Green Apartments just off of Wulfsohn Road. Crews arrived within minutes and found smoke coming from the eves of the two-store building. Two apartments sustained significant damage from fire, smoke, and water while a third unit was only slightly damaged but rendered uninhabitable. Fortunately, no one was home when the fire broke out but everyone else in the complex had to be evacuated while fast-acting crews prevented the fire from spreading to other apartments. Incident Commander Tim Lavin says, “The firefighter’s quick response stopped forward progression of this fire, containing the fire to only three units.” The Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents with food, shelter and clothing. Three fire engines, an ambulance, three command vehicles, and 14 firefighters from Glenwood, Carbondale, and Colorado River Fire Rescue responded to the incident along with the Glenwood Springs Police Department, the city’s water and electric departments, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, and Black Hills Energy. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

