Glenwood Springs Cancels Spring Cleanup

Spring cleanup in Glenwood Springs is not happening this year because of COVID-19 and social distancing limitations. City Manager Debra Figueroa says she had no choice but to cancel the annual event where residents get their junk hauled to the dump for free. Instead, residents who ask will receive vouchers for one free pickup truck load. Those vouchers will be good until July 1. Acceptable materials include metal wire bicycles, wood, appliances, and yard waste in bags. The landfill will not take tires hazardous wastes paints oil or electronic items. Figueroa says an event might be planned for the fall where residents can drop off hazardous items for free at that time.

