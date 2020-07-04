Glenwood Springs City Council Extends Mask Ordinance

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Glenwood Springs’ mask ordinance has been extended…again. Last night, the city council unanimously agreed to extend the facial covering mandate until August. Councilman Charlie Willman made the motion. He’s convinced masks will make a difference to limit the spread of COVID-19 based on recent medical research. Councilman Rick Vorhees says a mask ordinance can actually be a selling point to tourists coming to Glenwood Springs who might appreciate the emphasis on visitor health and safety. Following the vote, Mayor Jonathan Godes recommended going a step further by sending a letter from the city asking Governor Polis to make masks a statewide requirement.

