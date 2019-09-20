Glenwood Springs City Council Upholds the P & Z Council’s Denial of ANB Bank Plans

It’s back to the drawing board for ANB Bank. Last night, the Glenwood Springs City Council voted to uphold the Planning and Zoning Commission’s denial of the bank’s plans to build a new bank and office building at 9th and Grand Avenue. The vote was 5 to 1 with Mayor Pro Tem Shelly Kaup voting against the motion. Councilman Rick Davis recused himself from the vote. One thing that doesn’t change is the World War 1 era buildings are going to be demolished next year. Prior to the council’s decision, ANB President Randy Diers assured the city that the seven businesses being displaced are being taken care of. Diers says each tenant has been offered extended leases through May 31st of 2020 as well as free rent and utilities and full security deposit refunds. Councilman Tony Hershey voted with the majority to uphold the P and Z denial but says it’s based solely on the design of the project. He says otherwise it’s a use by right issue. The ANB Bank team will have to make some changes and hope for a favorable vote the next time they go before the commission. Back in July, the first P and Z vote to deny the plans was unanimous.

