Glenwood Springs Names new Police Chief

Glenwood Springs’ new police chief comes from the Garlic Capitol of the World. Gilroy, California Police Captain Joseph Deras has been named as the next chief, replacing Terry Wilson, who retired after over 30 years on the force. City Manager Debra Figueroa extended a contract offer over three other highly qualified candidates. Figueroa says, “Joseph has the experience and skills that make him a great fit to lead our Police Department.” Deras, who is bilingual in English and Spanish, has a Master’s Degree in Public Safety Leadership from the University of California San Diego. As the Gilroy Police Captain in Northern California’s Santa Clara County, Deras has overseen the Detective Unit, the Gang and Narcotics Group, the Traffic Team, Internal Affairs, Hiring Department, Litigation and Public Information. Deras says, “I could not be more elated about the opportunity to be part of the City of Glenwood Springs, it’s Police Department and the community.” Deras will start his new job sometime next month. In the meantime, Lieutenant Bill Kimminau will remain as the acting Police Chief.

Like this: Like Loading...