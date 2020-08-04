Glenwood Springs Outdoor Recreation Workshop Planned

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Glenwood Springs is looking to boost it’s economy even more through assets that already exist. City officials are planning a three-day virtual workshop next week on outdoor recreation and community vitality. Glenwood Springs is one of 10 communities that were chosen to take part in the “Recreation Economy for Rural Communities” planning assistance program. This is the inaugural year for the RERC program that helps communities come up with action plans to revitalize their “Main Streets” through outdoor recreation. The first of seven, interconnected virtual workshops will be Monday night, August 10th from 5:30 to 7. Various sessions will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday as well and will include case studies, small group exercises and brainstorming sessions.

