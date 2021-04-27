Glenwood Springs Shooting Suspect Charged

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—The man arrested in Sunday night’s shooting in Glenwood Springs is being charged with attempted murder. 35 year old Padrikea Nichols was taken into custody last night at his home on Cottonwood Drive in Silt after leading Glenwood Springs Police on a chase down westbound I-70. Police reports indicate a call about a domestic disturbance went out at 8:19 pm in the 800 block of Pitkin Avenue, just a few blocks from the police station. Officers arrived within two minutes and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway of a home. The victim was flown to a trauma center with possible life threatening injuries. After a brief time of negotiating with Nichols on the phone in front of his home, he surrendered without incident. In addition to attempted murder, Nichols is being charged with first degree assault, criminal menacing and domestic violence.

