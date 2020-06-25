Glenwood Springs Water To be Restored

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Showers, car washes and other non-essential water use can resume at 5 o’clock this afternoon in Glenwood Springs. The raw water main on Red Mountain Drive has been repaired. The line broke Wednesday just before noon and forced the city water department to shut it off right away. Water reserves are being refilled. Officials say the broken line was due to aging infrastructure.
